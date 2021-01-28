Willodene Agnew passed away on January 25, 2021 at age 74.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Gary Wilson, is 3 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Falling Springs Cemetery, Allred TN, will be on Friday at 1 p.m. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from noon until the service at 3 p.m. The family requires visitors to wear masks and social distance.
Willodene Agnew was born in Allred, TN to Willo Brooke Smith and Buster Stout. She was a lifelong educator with a 35-year career in public education, and later, a college adjunct Professor. She was instrumental in developing, growing and managing the Hispanic Ministerial Program for the Church of the Nazarene. She loved gardening, reading, animals, and nature. Her absolute joy was her family.
She is survived by son Jason (Denise) Agnew, siblings Richard (Rose) Stout and Nancy (Roger) Bradley, sister-in-law Carol Stout, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and dear friend Liz Spartman. She is preceded in death by parents Buster and Willo Stout and brother Ronnie Stout.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations in her name to Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, Heifer International, Animal Rescue Corps, and/or Nazarene Church Missions.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
