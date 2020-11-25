Wilma Dean “Deanie” Thompson, age 80, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was born Sept. 14, 1940 in Nashville, TN to Chester and Nancy Thomas.
She married Louis Thompson in January of 1958. Together they owned and operated Thompson Wholesale Florist in Nashville for 35 years.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Louis; children Lisa and James Murphy and Louis Jr “Bubba” and Karla Thompson; grandchildren Larissa Beecher (Adam) Jessica Wiedner (Tim), Olivia O’Conner (Shawn), Daniel Thompson (Amy), and Logan Thompson; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Alice Dungan and Francis Swafford and brother David Thomas (Brenda) and sister-in-law Janie Thomas.
The family will be receiving friends and family for visitation at Hermitage Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. with a Graveside service to follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Daniel Thompson, Shawn OConner, Logan Thompson, Cal Thomas Jr., John Thomas Jr and Adam Beecher.
Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 615-889-0361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.