Wilson "Snook" Cockrill, 100, passed away on November 7 at his residence.
Services will be Wednesday at noon at Scotts Chapel Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Scotts Chapel Church Cemetery.
He is survived by a host of loving children, family, and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.
