Ximena Jiminez-Carballido and Iridian Montserrat Santos Garcia passed away at their residence on July 4, 2021.
Services for Ms. Carballido, 16, and Mrs. Garcia, 21, were held on Friday, July 9 at The Donelson Fellowship in Nashville.
Ms. Carballido is survived by parents Anuar Jimenez and Nayeli Ramos. Mrs. Garcia is survived by parents Moises Santos and Lourdes Garcia.
The families understand that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Please leave your condolences online at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com. The families would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.