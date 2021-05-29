Service for Mrs. Ysondra Golder, 55, will be Saturday at noon at Grace Apostolic Church (Lischey Avenue, Nashville). Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be Tuesday June 1 at 9 a.m. (Greenwood North Cemetery).
In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by parents Lloyd and Lillyan Eston, brother Matthew Eston, sister Merna English, nieces Angela Dabney, Shalanda Morton, Andrea Eston-Tensley, and Malena Young; twin great nephew and niece, and 2 great nephews.
Survivors include husband Dean Golder, siblings Lonnie (Sharon) Dye, Marilyn Dabney, Marsha Artholee, Sherri (Lloyd) Jones, Debbie (Clarence) Artholee, Lloyd (Kelly) Eston, Yolanda (Jerry) Morton and Darrell Eston. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, extended family and special devoted friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. There will be no register book to sign at the service (due to COVID 19). Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements. 615-444-3117, www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
