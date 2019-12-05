The family of Mrs. Yvette Bryant Jennings will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jennings, age 54 of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Born Dec. 22, 1964, she is the daughter of William Paul and Judith Chandler Bryant. She was a nurse, and a Catholic.
She is survived by her husband, Benton Eric "Benny" Jennings Jr; two daughters, Brandy Nicole Simmons and Jennifer Michelle Stabler; parents, Paul and Judith Chandler Bryant; grandchildren, Chelsea Simmons, Danielle Grace Flanigan, Hunter Blake Stephens, Matthew Maddock, and Olivia Faith Maddock; and a brother, William Paul Bryant II.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.