Zachary E. Long, age 54, passed away on Jan 17, 2021 at his residence.
Survivors include a very devoted wife, Leaverne Long; children, Zakisha, Zacchaeus and Zarria Long; stepson Eddie (Lauryn) Bell Jr.; grandchildren, Beatrix Bell and Kingsley Robinson; mother Earlene (William) Scruggs; siblings, Adrian Scruggs and Sharonda Douglas; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A community walk through will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family visitatiobn will be 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the chapel with funeral to follow. Pastor Melvin Miller will be the eulogist. Interment will be 2 p.m. February 10, 2021 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
