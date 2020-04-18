Dolores “Deese” Hemontolor Johnson, age 81, passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior on April 14, 2020.
“Deese” was born to Dewey and Sadie Kolbe Hemontolor in Wilson County, on September 19, 1938. Mrs. Johnson graduated from Lebanon High School and was one of the first 13 who graduated from Cumberland Junior College in 1958. She later graduated from MTSU. She was a legal secretary for 15 years and later taught at Watertown High School for 28 years. She loved to travel and chaperoned high school students to Europe on 11 occasions.
She was a member of Lebanon First United Methodist Church and attended Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church, where her husband serves as pastor. She was also a 50-year member of Rose Croix Chapter 95 of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by: her parents; nephew, Shannon Hemontolor; grandson, Adam Johnson; son-in-law, Ernest Morgan.
She is survived by: her husband of 62 years, Rev. Dickie W. Johnson; two children: Wayland (Rhonda) Johnson, Allyson Morgan; four grandchildren, Aaron Upton, David (Charaya) Upton, Noah (Rachel) Johnson, Hannah Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Alexander Bradford, Violet Upton, Gracie Johnson; brothers, Howard (Cheryl) Hemontolor, Albert (Vickie) Hemontolor; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
“Deese” loved her church and family. She was a strong believer in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved and was very proud of her many students at Watertown High School. She touched so many people and made their lives a little better. Mrs. Johnson will be missed by her family and all who knew her.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) health concerns, there was a private graveside service Friday, April 17, at the Commerce Cemetery with Rev. David Hesson officiating. A public memorial service will be held later in the year when the health emergency has passed.
Memorials may be made to the Widows and Orphans Fund, 100 7th Ave. No., Nashville, TN 37203 or the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church, 951 Cookeville Hwy., Chestnut Mound, TN 38552.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, 615-444-2142, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.