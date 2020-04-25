Donna Goodson, age 72, passed away on April 22, 2020.
Mrs. Goodson is survived by: son, Chris Parker; grandchild, Jordan Parker; sisters, Carla (D.) Ray, Peggy (Ronald) Oaks. She was preceded in death by: husband, Charles Goodson; son, Greg Parker; and parents.
No services are scheduled. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615-444-9393.
