Eddie Stephen Cole, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by: faithful wife, Mary Carmel Zerda Cole.
He is survived by: daughters, Stephanie (Cole) Winfree, Maria Michelle Cole; grandsons, Cole Winfree, Hunter Winfree; sisters, Betty (Cole) Holt of Mascot; Faye (Cole) Emmert of Morristown; Sharon Cole of Knoxville.
He was a veteran law enforcement officer before retiring in 1999. He served with the U.S. Army as a Specialist E-5, FBI, TBI and Tennessee Department of Safety Internal Affairs Director. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
A walkthrough visitation will be held at Wilson County Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 21 from 4-7 p.m.
Interment and a graveside memorial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Cleveland, TN, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Cole requested that donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Lebanon, TN; Mascot Baptist Church, Mascot, TN; or Strawberry Plains Presbyterian Church, Strawberry Plains, TN.
Wilson County Funeral Home, 618 South Maple Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, 615-444-5417,
was in charge of arrange-
ments.
