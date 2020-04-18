Frances Lorraine Graham Bentley, age 86, of Blountville, went home to be with Jesus on April 15, 2020 in Lebanon.
Frances was born on September 8, 1933 to Roy Edwards and Mattie Ruth Edwards. For 22 years Frances loved her work as a CNA at Bristol Regional Hospital. Following her retirement, she continued to serve her community as a caretaker. She was a member of Gunnings Baptist Church.
Frances was preceded in death by: her husband, Alvis Ray Graham, in October 1956; her parents, her brothers, Charles Edwards, Jay Edwards, Ray Edwards, Elmer McNeely; her sisters, Wanda Graham, Elosie Deno, & Maxine Acres.
Frances was survived by: her four children, Roger Lee (Debbie) Graham, Sandra Graham Meschievitz, Jerry (Brenda) Graham, Johnny Graham; brother, Wandas McNeely, sisters, Dixie Davis, Faye Gibbens, Joy Walker, Patty Key, Francis Key; seven grandchildren: Shannon (Gary) Driver, Chris (Michelle) Graham, Melissa Graham (Richard) Yates, Jeremy Graham, Joshua Graham, Sally (Landis Ryan) Hallman, Mika Meshievitz; 12 great-grandchildren, Cotie Rocchietti, Casey Graham, Haley Graham, Michala Graham, Makynlee Yates, Mia Yates, Raydyn Yates, Kaylynn Graham, Lucy Graham, Izzy Meschievitz, Makayla Hallman, Caroline Hallman.
Bro Leonard Diebold of Lebanon & Bro Bob Ferguson of Gunnings were to officiate at the private graveside service at Gunnings Cemetery on Saturday, April 18.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gunnings Baptist Church, 199 Shipley Ferry Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.
Friends are encouraged to send online condolences at www.ligonbobo.com.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
