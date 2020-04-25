Larry Eugene Maddin, age 69, passed away on April 21, 2020. Services will be private.
Mr. Maddin was president of a local sign manufacturer. He loved hunting and fishing, and spending time with his wife and family.
Mr. Maddin is survived by: his wife of 48 years and 8 months, Sandy Maddin; children, Lori (Alan Huges) McKay, Larry Eugene (Regina) Maddin Jr., Tonya Maddin (Rocky) Gann; mother, Frances Maddin; grandchildren, Ronnie (Savannah Davis) McKay, Sara Danielle (Ronnie Petroviak) Maddin, Justin Thomas Maddin; brother, Homer (Tina) Maddin; sister, Debbie (Terry) Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: father, Homer Maddin; brother, Michael Maddin.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.