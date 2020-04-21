Mary Francis Gooch, age 74, of Murfreesboro, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Survivors include: children, Annette Gooch, Valerie (Robert) Knight, Ashley (Jocelynn) Gooch; sister, Julia Huddleston; brothers, Rev. Eddie (Eula) Richardson, Charlie Richardson, host of other relatives and friends.
Drive-through window for public viewing was held Sunday, April 19 at Hellum Funeral Chapel. Graveside was held Monday, April 21 at Evergreen Cemetery, officiated by Bishop Jimmy Tyson.
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323.
