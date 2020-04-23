Priscilla “Prissy” Mai Graves, age 61, passed away on April 21, 2020.
Prissy was a homemaker in a larger sense; she made everyone feel at home and important, no matter where she was. That gravelly voice, the bubbling laughter, and her big hugs will be missed. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and she always loved a good yard sale.
She was preceded in death by: husband, William “Buddy” Graves; son, Mickey Graves; grandchildren, Timothy Graves and Rickey Netherton; parents, Carlos and Ada Gregory Hudson; sister, Joyce Darnell. She is survived by: children, Samantha (Richard) Netherton, Rickey (Renee) Graves, Timothy (Kimberly) Graves; grandchildren, Landon Netherton, Kayleigh Graves, Brendan Graves, Paisley Roberts, Jemma Cooper, Finley Roberts; siblings, Janice (Bobby) Garrett, Rebecca (Doug) Garrett, Margie (Harold) Taylor, W.T. (Mary) Hudson; numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615-444-9393.
