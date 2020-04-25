Reginald Q. Brooks, age 52, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Drive-thru visitation will be Monday, April 27 at Neuble Monument Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Due to the restrictions of the CDC and in lieu of social distancing, cars will be able to pull to the rear entrance. Sign the register book, view through the glass door, and exit the parking lot.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Frankie Brooks and Ronnie Seay.
Survivors include: son, Reginald Stafford Brooks; grandchildren, Bentley and Azaria; brother, Terry Brooks; aunt, Latrell Chumley; uncle, Bobby Joe Seay; devoted cousin, Lisa Brooks, Eddie and the Cash Saver family, and many friends and cousins.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements. 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.