Ruth Elaine Hix, age 66, passed away on April 17, 2020.
Mrs. Hix was preceded in death by: son, Kevin
Lee Hix; parents, Daniel and Margaret Smith Satterfield.
She is survived by: husband of 51 years, Wayne Hix; son, Michael (Leslie) Hix; brothers, JC (Nannie) Satterfield, James (Virginia) Satterfield, Roger (Sharon) Satterfield; sisters, Patricia (Tommy) Scruggs, Mary Satterfield McGowan; three grandchildren, Amy, Erin, and Lane Hix; nieces, nephews, lots of friends, and two special nephews, Jonathan and Scott Satterfield.
Graveside services, conducted by Bro. Gary “Buster” Drennon, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Wilson County Memorial.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615-444-9393, was in charge of arrangements.
