Sharonda C. Odom, age 38, passed away on Saturday, April 18.
She will have a private graveside service on Sunday, April 26 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Murfreesboro. Due to the restrictions of the CDC with limitations of 10 or fewer individuals gathered at a time and in lieu of social distancing, the graveside will be for immediate family only.
She was preceded in death by: her mother, Mildred Claybrooks; brother, Terrance Claybrooks; and stepmother, Eva Odom.
Survivors include: daughters, LaRaziah and LaTaiju Turner; sons, JaTerrin and Jamerrin Turner; godchild, Amriana Osborn; father, Ronald Odom; brother, LoRandal Claybrooks; stepbrothers, Travis, Earl, Charles, Clifton and David Harris; and many friends, family, and special cousins.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements. 615-444-3117.
