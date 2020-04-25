William Leslie “Rusty” Vanhook, age 61, passed away April 21, 2020 at Quality Care.
A private graveside service for Vanhook was held Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Matthew Meridieth officiating.
Born William Leslie Vanhook on August 3, 1958, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Leslie Wright Vanhook, who passed away on December 16, 2017, and Mildred Willie Dedmon Vanhook, who passed away on December 9, 2013.
He was a unique, intelligent, and talented individual. He had a natural born gift as an artist and musician. Whether it was a beautiful painting or sculpture, his work was meticulous and very detailed. He restored vintage automobiles, was a gunsmith, and could design and build anything. He loved history and learning new things. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and the Lebanon Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Frank and Pauline Pulley Vanhook and Willie and Eula Mae Gillihan Dedmon.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
