The Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, is back to its normal spot on the third Saturday in May at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course.
This year’s race, though, will be anything but normal.
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the No. 3 position, is under scrutiny after testing positive for elevated levels of betamethasone, trainer Bob Baffert said Sunday, casting a cloud over the horse’s May 1 victory.
Churchill Downs suspended Baffert from entering any horses at the Louisville track, citing “the seriousness of the alleged offense.”
Baffert acknowledged in a statement on Tuesday that Medina Spirit was treated with an antifungal cream that includes betamethasone; the trainer said it was used to treat “dermatitis on his hind end,” according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
So with the results of testing on the second sample potentially not due for weeks, Medina Spirit appears set to take on the Preakness against a few Derby horses and a host of so-called new shooters — although Baffert himself said he will skip the race and head home to California.
Since 2000 (and excluding 2020), only four new shooters have won the Preakness, but with the Kentucky Derby winner’s performance in doubt and a lackluster field, this could be a wide open race.
(Last year, the Preakness was held in October as the third race of the Triple Crown.)
Post Time: Saturday, 5:50 p.m., NBC.
No. 1 Ram (30-1)
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Lukas, a six-time winner of the Preakness, decided to go for a seventh win with this son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. It’s a big ask for a horse that was put up for claim as a maiden in April for $50,000 after failing to win in seven tries among the straight maiden ranks. An allowance win on May 1 against a soft field was also unimpressive.
No. 2 Keepmeinmind (15-1)
Trainer: Robertino Diodoro
Jockey: David Cohen
A seventh-place finish in the Kentucky Derby didn’t stop Keepmeinmind from coming back two weeks later, although perhaps it should have. The colt is winless in three starts this year, while his best Brisnet speed figure as a 3-year-old, 91 in the Derby, is seven points lower than his best juvenile performance. In other words, this horse appears to be regressing as he gets older, not advancing like we’d want to see in a true contender.
No. 3 Medina Spirit (9-5)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: John Velazquez
Medina Spirit got a perfect trip in the Derby. He was left alone on the front and faced little adversity throughout the 10 furlongs.
Even the final speed figure he earned in that race, 101, was below par compared to past Kentucky Derby winners.
It’s unlikely he gets another dream trip here.
No. 4 Crowded Trade (10-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Javier Castellano
His effort in the one-mile Grade 3 Gotham Stakes in March, which earned him a career-best 104 final Brisnet speed figure, is certainly good enough to contend in this race. But perhaps that one-turn mile is his optimum distance, which would make sense since the progeny of his sire, More Than Ready, are known more for speed at that distance than longer routes.
No. 5 Midnight Bourbon (5-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Midnight Bourbon closed well from the back of the pack to finish sixth in the Kentucky Derby after being forced out of his normal front-running style at the start.
He should be back on the early lead in the Preakness to help set the pace. He will have to fend off other front-runners like Medina Spirit and perhaps Concert Tour, making his bid for the second leg of the Triple Crown that much tougher.
No. 6 Rombauer (12-1)
Trainer: Michael McCarthy
Jockey: Flavien Prat
After winning the El Camino Real Derby in February and coming in third in the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes in April, Rombauer earned enough points to compete in the Kentucky Derby, but his connections opted to point to this race instead.
The California-based McCarthy deserves the benefit of the doubt when it comes to his race selections.
He has often rewarded bettors when he ships his charges in for a race from another track or region, winning 31 of 118 races in this fashion and earning a 19-cent return on every $2 win wager bet.
No. 7 France Go de Ina (20-1)
Trainer: Hideyuki Mori
Jockey: Joel Rosario
The Japanese colt had a troubled trip in the Grade 2 UAE Derby, leaving him in sixth place and 10 lengths behind the leader. His wins include a non-listed stakes race and an allowance race in Japan, both over 11/8 miles on dirt.
No. 8 Unbridled Honor (15-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Luis Saez
This son of Honor Code has one win in five career starts but hit the board in the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby and Grade 3 Lexington Stakes over his last two outings.
His best effort, the Lexington, was over a sloppy surface, sowing seeds of doubt that he can perform as well on a fast track.
No. 9 Risk Taking (15-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Risk Taking won the Grade 3 Withers Stakes by four lengths after sitting off the pace but fell flat with a seventh-place finish in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial a few weeks later, removing him from consideration for the Kentucky Derby.
He scratched from the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park last weekend, despite being the morning line favorite, with Brown opting for the horse to run around two turns at Pimlico instead.
“I still don’t know what happened in the Wood. He caught a lot of dirt in the race,” Brown said. “If I can get a race like I did two back, it’s worth a shot. The risk-reward factor is in our favor to try this.”
No. 10 Concert Tour (5-2)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Mike Smith
Baffert’s horse was among the future-book favorites for the Derby after winning three straight races to start his career, but after finishing third behind in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, Baffert decided to skip the first leg of the Triple Crown in favor of this spot.
Concert Tour’s performance in the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn against favored Caddo River was worthy of respect.
He set a career best pace figure (time to the ¾-pole, adjusted for the track), indicating he could be primed for a best effort this Saturday.
