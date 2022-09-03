We live in the country, so it’s common to occasionally cross paths with a mouse or two. With that said, I don’t care how common it is … I like to live in ignorant bliss and think that no mouse is within 100 miles of my house.

I managed to avoid seeing one for 15 years. But that all changed a few weeks ago.

Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.

Telling Tales is written by Wilson County's Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.