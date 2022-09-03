We live in the country, so it’s common to occasionally cross paths with a mouse or two. With that said, I don’t care how common it is … I like to live in ignorant bliss and think that no mouse is within 100 miles of my house.
I managed to avoid seeing one for 15 years. But that all changed a few weeks ago.
I noticed the first one in May. It was 4:30 a.m., and I was getting ready to leave for an early-morning yoga class. I opened the back door that leads to our garage. Before hitting the stairs, I noticed something amiss, or, as it turns out, a mouse. A grey-haired, little varmint was running laps on the roof of my car … not just normal laps. This mouse was hopped up on a speedball of skittles, soda pop and whatever else he could get his grubby little paws on.
It didn’t matter that I’m 3,000 times bigger. The mouse had the upper hand. He was the David to my Goliath. Without a word, breath, or scream, I tip-toed back inside, woke Jay up, and told him we needed to burn down the garage. We compromised and set traps with a healthy helping of peanut butter.
For the next week, I suited up with my gardening gloves and construction hat to make it safely from the back door to my car. I know that’s moronic, but you must understand what type of mental state that little twit put me in. The thought of him (or her) jumping on top of my head or hiding under the car door handle so they could gnaw off my fingers still makes my skin crawl. And I know the odds of that happening are slim, but it’s still possible.
It didn’t take long before life got back to normal. I almost totally forgot about the mouse. That’s how a predatory animal works. They sneak up on their prey. You feel all safe and comfortable walking around the house without gardening gloves or socks on then … boom.
There are so many little noises in the house when everyone’s home, so I didn’t give much thought to the faint chirping outside my bedroom door. My cat Elphaba sauntered in with something squirmy in her mouth. I screamed. Of course, that startled Elphaba. What did she do? She opened her mouth … and out fell the source of the chirping … only it wasn’t chirping. It was squeaking. The mouse was back.
As soon as it fell out of her mouth, off, he went … into my closet. I ordered Elphaba to go into the closet and finish the job she started. If you own cats, you probably know ordering a cat to do anything makes as much sense as ordering a potholder to cook breakfast.
This thing used its Svengali-like charm on the creature it should fear most to con his way inside my bedroom. I couldn’t sleep knowing that Stuart Little’s evil twin sat waiting for the opportunity to crawl in bed with me and chew my face off. I once again told Jay we needed to bite the bullet and utilize my original plan for extermination. He said no … again … saying something about how my method would leave us short a garage and a couple hundred square feet of house.
If this cat-and-mouse game continued, our house would be a pile of ash by fall. The next day, Jay met me at the door and said, “Luca Brasi sleeps with the fishes.” He took care of the problem. It wasn’t over, though. Just like Remy in Ratatouille, our mouse brought friends.
I noticed a peculiar odor in the garage one afternoon in July. Two hours later, Jackson and I were drenched with sweat (because 4 p.m. on one of the hottest recorded days in Tennessee history seemed the appropriate time to find the stink source). I knew it was coming from a bag of half-eaten fast food, but after cleaning from top to bottom, the stench was still stenching. In fact, I think it gained strength. We figured out what the smell was. It was one of Remy’s little friends. If he was being forced to leave, he would make sure it was as uncomfortable for us as his untimely departure was for him.
I thought we were free. I thought we would finally get to go back to the life we once knew, where garages smell like regular gross, where cats do their job on the inside. But no, and the next time, it was worse.
Last Sunday, I jumped into my car to go on a grocery run. Before shifting into reverse, I saw it. I could hear the violin screeching music from “Psycho” getting louder and louder. In my passenger seat was a previously unopened granola bar with gnaw marks on the plastic packaging that looked as if it’s been chewed through by sharp, little teeth. I grabbed the evidence, dry-heaved, stormed inside, and told Jay we must blow torch the car … another mouse … and now in my car.
The thought of that beady-eyed little beast scurrying across my feet while driving was too much! I pulled my car out of the garage, opened every door, vacuumed, took a bottle of Febreze, and sprayed under every opening while screaming obscenities at the little troll who was hellbent on driving me insane. It’s called intimidation. It’s also called deranged.
We set another trap with peanut butter.
On day one, it ate the peanut butter and escaped unharmed.
On day two, the peanut butter was untouched.
On day three, there was nothing.
Maybe he left. Maybe he knew his days were numbered.
On day four, I opened my car door, and the most grotesque odor hit me. Somewhere in my car lays a dead mouse. Only I can’t find it, but I can smell it. And on these hot summer days, let me tell you, the smell gets especially ripe.
I’ve set up a car detail, and after figuring out where those little menaces were finding their way inside, we’ve fixed the problem.
I still hate mice. My apologies to any mice-loving friends.
John Steinbeck was right. He said, “Trouble with mice is you always kill ‘em.” He should have added, “But they will stink for at least four weeks afterwards.”
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.