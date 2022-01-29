Authorities shot and killed a man on Interstate-65 on Thursday following a standoff that brought traffic to a halt in both directions.
One of the officers involved was an off-duty Mt. Juliet police officer, Fabjan Llukaj, who was passing through the area with his family when he came upon the scene, and he attempted to engage the now-deceased man in a dialogue.
Police officers repeatedly pleaded with the man, identified as Landon Eastep, 37, of Nashville, who can be seen in released body-cam footage holding an object reported to be a box cutter.
Calls to surrender were not followed. When Eastep pulled another object from his pocket, nine of the officers who surrounded him at gunpoint opened fire, killing him on the highway.
“Nine law-enforcement personnel fired their weapons after Eastep took a stance as if he had a firearm,” Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said in the video.
The confrontation began when a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer saw Eastep sitting on a guardrail and stopped to offer him a ride. After a brief interaction, Eastep reportedly pulled a box cutter, prompting the trooper to call for backup. When the other officers arrived, traffic in both directions was blocked, and a helicopter was deployed overhead.
“Whatever you’re worried about, we can fix it,” Llukaj can be heard telling Eastep. “Let us get you some help though. This is not the answer.”
Later, Eastep can be seen putting his right hand in his pocket while still carrying the box cutter in his left.
“Come on brother, just drop the knife, get your hand out of your pocket,” Llukaj said. “If that’s a gun what you’ve got in there, don’t worry about it, we’ll figure it out! We’ll fix it!”
Aaron said that officers tried to deescalate the situation for approximately 30 minutes.
“Brother, look I don’t have a (darn) vest on, and I still stopped ... because I want you to go home today,” Llukaj said. “I don’t want you to end up dead on the side of the interstate. Nobody wants that.”
Finally, later, Eastep pulled a “silver, shiny cylindrical object” from his pocket and pointed it at officers. Aaron said that the object, as it turned out, was not a weapon.
The six Nashville officers who fired their weapons were placed on routine administrative assignment while the shooting is reviewed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Aaron also said that the Metro Nashville Police Department also is conducting an administrative review.
Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Tyler Chandler confirmed that Llukaj had been placed on a routine wellness leave like the metro officers.
Llukaj was hired as a patrolman in Mt. Juliet in November of 2020 after serving for three years as a Metro-Nashville police officer. Llukaj was promoted to corporal in May of 2021.
According to information provided by the Mt. Juliet Police Department, Llukaj received a meritorious service award at department’s awards banquet in December after he was dispatched due to a man threatening suicide and armed with a knife on Due West Drive.
Upon arrival, the man was not cooperative and continued to be armed. Llukaj used his communication skills and eventually gained a rapport with the man, who eventually set the knife down and complied. According to information supplied by the department, Llukaj used his training and skills to calm the man, ultimately gaining his compliance. The individual was voluntarily transported to the hospital for assistance.
The information supplied by Mt. Juliet Police reads, “Llukaj’s actions were critical in bringing the situation to a calm and peaceful resolution. For this, he is honored with the Meritorious Award. He was recommended for this honor by the Command Staff.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
