Students across Wilson County headed back to school on Monday after summer vacation.
At Wilson Central High School, seniors braced for their last first day of school.
“I’m feeling it’s like a nervous hype, you know,” Ben Cox said.
The senior mentioned that he plans to attend business school next year and blend that degree with his passion for cooking.
“I want to own my own restaurant,” Cox said. “I am a good cook. I’m in Culinary IV this year.”
Classmates of Cox, Matthew Ramdial and Kayleb Gooding, watched from the front of the building as other students rolled in.
Ramdial said that he’s ready to “finish it out and get to that college spot,” adding that he “may enjoy it along the way.”
The two seniors spent much of their summer at Mt. Juliet Church of the Nazarene.
“We help with the youth group at our church,” Ramdial said. “(We spent the summer) going to the youth group, supporting the church and visiting camps. Like, we went to Six Flags with them.”
Gooding mentioned that when he wasn’t helping out at church, he was cooking for his family’s food truck.
While many students were discovering how it feels to be a senior for the first time, one administrator at Wilson Central High School was similarly experiencing something new.
Dr. Jennifer Ankney was formerly an assistant principal at Wilson Central High School. Her predecessor, Travis Mayfield, was recently named the district’s new deputy director of operations.
“My next goal is to hire an assistant principal,” Ankney said.
The new principal remarked that getting ready for the school year was a team effort.
“Our admin team worked very hard over the summer,” Ankney said. “Our teachers worked really hard last week during the teacher back-to-school week. They planned, and they prepped to get everything in place to be ready for the students to return today.”
On Monday, Wilson Central High School students gathered in the gymnasium for a back-to-school pep rally.
“We planned that out so that we can celebrate some of the great things we did last year,” Ankney said.
Even though she has only been in her new position for a short time, Ankney is learning the ropes quickly.
“I am learning a lot,” Ankney said. “I’m learning a lot about the things that I did not experience in my role as AP. I worked with the senior class last year and with their schedules. Now, I see more of a broader sample, the whole school. I am learning how to navigate that.”
It’s not stirring any hesitation for Ankney, who indicated that she was ready to be back.
“I’m feeling excited,” Ankney said. “I’m feeling passionate about our students and what we can do this year. I am feeling really good about the year. We’ve got things in place to make sure our kids are a success.”
For starters, the school organized a pep rally designed to energize the returning student body. Part of the pep rally involved performances by the school band. One of the band directors, Carter Noblin, commented that the band doesn’t have the same summer schedule as many other students.
“We have been practicing for the last two weeks,” Noblin said. “The last two weeks have been really busy with a lot of preparation, but we are excited to see what this school year will look like.”
For the band, preparation can never start too early.
“The school year never stops for us,” Noblin said. “The next year cranks up around April. We spend the next four or five months leading up to the first day of school, getting students ready, getting music ready and getting the show ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.