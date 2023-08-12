Linwood Road incident.jpeg

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputies that took place on Linwood Road in Watertown on Thursday night.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is investigating a fatal, officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday night in Watertown.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a welfare check at the 3,000 block of Linwood Road in Watertown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.