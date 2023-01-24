DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio police officer has been put on administrative leave after video showed him punching a Black woman several times as she was taken into custody following a dispute at a McDonald’s over extra cheese on a Big Mac.

The incident, captured on video by a bystander, occurred shortly after 4 p.m. last Monday at the restaurant in Butler Township, Ohio. It began after Laticka Hancock, 31, of Dayton, bought a Big Mac and returned to the restaurant a short time later because it did not have the extra cheese she paid for.

