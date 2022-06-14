Two Mt. Juliet police officers graduated last Thursday from the Basic Police School at the East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy in Morristown.
Mt. Juliet’s newest police officers, Michael Long and Daniel Zimmer, along with 43 other law enforcement officers from across Tennessee, took part in a graduation ceremony for Class 124, held at Walters State Community College.
Long grew up in Mt. Juliet and attended Mt. Juliet High School, further graduating from Volunteer State Community College with an associate’s degree. He served as a dispatcher with the department before becoming a police officer.
Zimmer spent most of his life in Nashville, serving in the Army National Guard for six years. He received the athletic award in the police academy.
“Both of them shined a light on our department and community while attending the academy, and I was grateful to hear that they stood out amongst their fellow classmates,” Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said. “We are proud of them.”
Submitted
