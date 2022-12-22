With temperatures set to drop Thursday evening, Wilson County is preparing for inclement weather over Christmas weekend.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind chill warning for Middle Tennessee from 12:00 a.m. until noon on Friday. Wind-chill temperatures for Friday are forecasted with lows of minus-17 degrees.
The NWS forecasts that temperatures will remain below freezing through Sunday, with temperatures in the single digits on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. All of Middle Tennessee is expected to receive around an inch of snow.
“The big priority with this system coming in is the extreme cold and vulnerable populations that would be out in the cold, which would be the homeless,” Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Planning Division Director Daniel Cowan said.
WEMA is coordinating with Compassionate Hands in Lebanon, the Red Cross, and Middle Tennessee Electric to ensure that its prepared for the incoming drop in temperature. Middle Tennessee Electric is not currently expecting any issues with power.
“We’re really concerned with the homeless and hoping that they take shelter,” Cowan said. “There’s some homeless that won’t go in the shelter, so hopefully, our law enforcement officers are talking to those folks to see if they need any assistance.”
Compassionate Hands is an overnight shelter for men and women. They currently cannot accommodate families, but aren’t anticipating having to turn individuals away.
“We plan to transition every room we have available in order to house those who show up,” Compassionate Hands Ministry Administrator Meriah Anderson said. “We also have a partnering church across the street, so if we get super high numbers, we’ll be able to take other individuals to that location.”
Mark Taylor anticipates the rain and the cold to cause an increase in the number of individuals who Compassionate Hands will need to provide shelter for.
“You’ve got three factors that always play into driving our numbers up,” Taylor said. “Its cold, rain or snow, and I think we’re looking at all three of those.”
The shelter has the capacity to provide shelter for 50 individuals overnight. Men and women are housed separately.
Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Cpt. Tyler Chandler said that the department is focused on communicating with community to make sure that everyone stays warm.
“We have very few people who experience homelessness in our community, but we know where they may stay, and our officers are going out and checking those areas to make sure that no one is trying to stay warm out in the elements,” Chandler said. “If we do find someone, we’re going to make sure that they’re transported to a shelter for warmth.”
Lt. P.J. Hardy said that the Lebanon Police Department is asking residents to have a secondary heat source available in the event of a power outage.
“If you have a weather emergency where you don’t have power or you don’t have the things that you need, please reach out to us on our non-emergency line,” Hardy said.
