The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission once again deferred any decision on the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary’s future property during Thursday evening’s meeting.
They deferred on rezoning Old Friends’ new administrative offices on Nonaville Road until their next monthly meeting.
Old Friends’ new offices would be rezoned into an office/professional service district (OPS).
The non-profit’s future property will be located in a log house on the east side of Nonaville Road, further north from Pawvilions, Old Friends’ 18,700-square-foot facility.
Old Friends’ log house measures more than 3,600 square feet on almost five acres.
The planning commission previously deferred on the rezoning two months ago.
During that same meeting, Old Friends Executive Director Zina Goodwin said that they want to move their marketing and fundraising staff to their new offices.
Goodwin estimated that five to seven people would work in Old Friends’ log house.
However, city officials were concerned that the non-profit’s future property would not work well in residential areas like Nonaville Road.
During Thursday’s meeting, both Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen and Mt. Juliet Planning Commission Chairman Luke Winchester disapproved of the rezoning due to concerns of having commercial property there.
Hamblen said that she cannot support the amendment due to safety concerns surrounding the streets near Old Friends’ log house, such as Nonaville Road and Spring Hill Road.
“I think it’s a bad direction when you’re putting in commercial zoning in between two houses,” said Winchester.
Five residents also voiced their disapproval of Old Friends’ future property during the meeting.
Area resident Janice Von Allmen said that the rezoning is not in agreement with the general plan to not have commercial properties in residential areas. She believes that it will affect the 11 residential properties that are near Old Friends’ log house on Nonaville Road.
“I am not a realtor, but I do not think having a commercial office space surrounded by residential homes would be a benefit to those homeowners or those homes in the immediate area,” said Von Allmen.
Von Allmen said that it doesn’t make sense to have commercial property that would only be used for a few people.
She added that there are five properties for sale in less than a five-mile radius of Old Friends’ Pawvilions. Von Allmen said that those properties are already zoned or close to zone to commercial.
“I live in a quiet, residential area near the property, and I want to keep it this way,” said Von Allmen.
Jessica Gore, principal of Para Design LLC (a local engineer group and developer for Old Friends’ future property), said that the non-profit is not planning to have any dog boarding into the rezoning. In the rezoning, a preliminary master development plan prohibits dog boarding in Old Friends’ new offices.
Gore said they are keeping the existing structure for the rezoning and will only include accessible parking space in the property.
She requested that the planning commission make a one-month deferral.
Gore said that Para Design will further discuss the new offices with Old Friends.
