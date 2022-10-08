KNOXVILLE — Some of the world’s best athletes, including a few Tennessee ones, are now investing in one of the most prominent brands in the Smokies.

Ole Smoky Distillery is partnering with Patricof Co, a New York-based investment platform that makes investment recommendations for professional athletes. Several of its clients have invested their personal funds into the Gatlinburg-based moonshine company.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.