The frightful experience of the tornado that hit Mt. Juliet in March of 2020 still lingers with many who lived through it.
When storm systems like the one that swept through Wilson County on Dec. 11 occur, those deep cuts have a way of reopening.
One Mt. Juliet man is just finally putting the finishing touches on his house that had to be rebuilt after the tornado destroyed it 18 months ago. He said that when the tornado warnings sounded a week ago, that gut-wrenching feeling returned with as much force as the winds outside.
After Joel Meriwether’s childhood home and residence in the Clearview area was wrecked, he moved into an apartment near Providence.
In the days following the damage, Meriwether made sure to secure the memory books and photo albums.
“They were my first thought,” Meriwether said.
He’s held onto those but has refrained from putting too much new furniture into his apartment.
“The only things I really have in this apartment are a bed, couch and computer desk,” Meriwether said. “I’m really looking forward to being reunited with my things.”
As conditions for last weekend’s storm began to emerge, Meriwether knew to be prepared. He’s always prepared, especially since 2020. He’s been interested in weather for as long as he could remember. As he puts it, “It’s an obsession that has gotten worse.”
“I was always ‘Stormtracker Joel’ to my friends on Facebook, alerting people to storms and inclement weather,” Meriwether said. “This time I was telling people in advance of the storm to be prepared, but I didn’t know how bad it would be.”
All the same, this time around, Meriwether would not be caught off guard.
“I knew things would start popping around 10 p.m (Friday), so I stayed up all night long,” Meriwether said. “I wanted to be as aware as I could be.
“I was actually texting with a friend of mine who lives in Hermitage, and when the tornado, being tracked from Dickson, went north of Nashville, my friend texted me and said, ‘You can probably go to bed now.’ ”
Not five minutes later, the announcement came over that Mt. Juliet was in a new tornado’s crosshairs.
Meriwether was ready for the tornado sirens. He and his cats got into the safe space in his apartment. He said that his cats don’t even object to it and follow him right in.
One thing he wasn’t prepared for though was the outpouring of love from friends and family that he would receive in those early-morning hours.
“I felt really blessed Saturday,” Meriwether said. “Right about 3:45 (a.m.) to 4, people were up and saw the tornado entering Mt. Juliet. I had like 10 people text me to make sure I was ok.”
Some reached for a different reason, as one friend turned to Meriwether for advice, knowing that he had been in a similar situation the year before.
“Since some friends know about my experience, they reached out and said, ‘I’m freaking out ... can you help,’ ” Meriwether said.
Meriwether says that he doesn’t have all the answers, but as a survivor, he does have a couple of solutions up his sleeve. For instance, he said that dealing with the fallout from the 2020 tornado has been made easier by the presence of his pets.
“I don’t know with the quarantine in the middle of the pandemic, and having PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) from the tornado, how I would have made it without my cats,” Meriwether said.
Therapy and preparation have helped ease his angst about future storms too, but Meriwether admitted that “if we have many more events like we had over the weekend, I’ll find myself back in a bad mental spot.”
“I do think I am handling things a lot better now,” Meriwether said. “It just takes a while to work through the mental stuff.”
That mental stuff manifested itself in irrational thoughts as Meriwether was beset with guilt for losing his home. He said that he recognized a need to seek professional help.
“I thought to myself, I’m going to need some guidance about stress.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, PTSD symptoms can include intrusive memories, avoidance, negative changes in thinking and mood, and changes in physical and emotional reactions. Symptoms can vary over time or vary from person to person.
Meriwether isn’t the only one of his neighbors who have taken extra precaution in the event of future storms. Chloe Schafer lived nearby with her husband and children. Their home was also destroyed in the storms from last year. They built another house on the same property and moved back in about 9 months later.
However, she’s ready if this ever happens again. She bought a hand-crank weather radio and downloaded several weather apps on her phone. She also outfitted a survival bag in case they ever get trapped by debris. She doesn’t know if a storm like this will ever happen again, but she knows that if it does, she’ll be ready.
Mt. Juliet District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner is another Clearview resident. His home wasn’t destroyed in the March 3 tornado, but he’s still left wondering how easily it could have been.
When the storm hit last weekend, Hefner said he felt like, “Well, here we go again.”
Like his fellow neighbors this time, he was better equipped.
“We had flashlights, a weather radio, food, water and our phones charged,” Hefner said.
Whereas, in 2020, he, his wife and daughters sought shelter in the closet. This time, they went into the basement. Much like before, his wife began praying again. Meanwhile, the same thoughts swirled through his head.
“You can’t help but think about, as I did on March 3, is this how we’re going to die,” Hefner said.
During the 2020 tornado, both of Hefners’ daughters were still living at home. Wrought with psychological trauma induced by that storm, both daughters decided to move to California.
“My youngest daughter had just flown in for the holidays,” Hefner said of the past storm. “She hadn’t been here two days, and she is already dealing with one again.”
Hefner mentioned that it really took a while to get past the loud sounds that he correlates with that dreadful night.
When Mt. Juliet replaced the tornado sirens near his neighborhood that were destroyed in the March 2020 tornado, Hefner said that he called the city manager and said that he needed to notify everyone that it was just a test, or risk re-traumatizing some survivors of that storm.
“The last time these folks in Clearview heard a tornado siren, their homes were destroyed,” Hefner said.
After the clouds cleared, Hefner went to Willoughby Station, a neighborhood hit hard this time around. Since he was on the receiving end of so much help after the March 3 tornado, he knows how important it is for victims to see others coming to their aid. He said that he was happy that he could be the one lending the help he got almost two years ago.
