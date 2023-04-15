A Lebanon man who survived a hit and run in Louisiana will return to Nashville to continue his care.
Car hauler Kevin Smith has been in the hospital since March 10, when he was struck by a car while unloading the last vehicle on his delivery roster. Since that time, he has undergone 18 surgeries and still has a long road to recovery ahead.
Smith will have a skin graph on both of his legs on Monday. After that, the hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will keep him for observation for five to seven days before he can be discharged. Then, Smith will be in long-term, acute care to prepare for rehabilitation at Vanderbilt.
“It’s been so hard to see my husband, who was just working and got run over, have to suffer so much, not being able to move, seeing him cry and having his freedom taken away,” Tuesday Smith said.
While in Baton Rouge, Smith and his wife have been visited by the 12 first-responders who saved his life and have been adopted by two churches in the area.
“Although I’m happy to be getting the rest of his care in Tennessee, I’m sad to say bye to everyone who has been so good to us, “ Tuesday Smith said. “From our Uber drivers, to the hotel, to the staff at the hospital, I’ve gotten to know people here as we live here.”
Over the last five weeks, Tuesday Smith says that she has barely slept, and she stays close to her husband as he recovers.
“At night, we may watch a movie and pretend we are watching at home where it was normal and cozy,” Tuesday Smith said.
For now, the couple is taking things one day at a time.
“We say every day, ‘One day at a time,’ ” Tuesday Smith said. “Every day he’s getting better, one day at a time. We enjoy being together and stay thankful that we have more time together.”
She says that she knows that they’ll have support when they return to Nashville.
“We know staying as positive as we can will be our strength to work towards getting him back home with us again,” Tuesday Smith said. “I am not able to hug him as everything hurts him. I look forward to someday being able to hug him and sit beside him, not in a hospital bed.”
