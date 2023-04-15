Tuesday and Kevin Smith

Tuesday and Kevin Smith are taking every day of his recovery one day at a time after he was struck by a car in Louisiana in early March.

 Submitted

A Lebanon man who survived a hit and run in Louisiana will return to Nashville to continue his care.

Car hauler Kevin Smith has been in the hospital since March 10, when he was struck by a car while unloading the last vehicle on his delivery roster. Since that time, he has undergone 18 surgeries and still has a long road to recovery ahead.

