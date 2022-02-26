One female remains in critical condition, while a male suspect remains at large after a two-car collision in Lebanon on Thursday.
The wreck occurred on Leeville Pike around 4 p.m. Following impact, the female victim was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over into a front yard. The collision followed a Lebanon Police Department K9 officer’s decision to disengage pursuit of the vehicle. After observing erratic driving, the officer radioed it in rather than risking a high-speed pursuit.
“About a half mile down the road, (the vehicle) hit a car going in the opposite direction,” said Lebanon Police Department public information officer Lt. P.J. Hardy.
The female driver of that car was treated for non-serious injuries.
According Hardy, the initial officer involved in the incident, recognized the driver of the vehicle as Ladavious Brooks, 29.
Once the vehicle came to a stop, Brooks reportedly fled on foot. While responding, law enforcement converged in the area and set up a search. Brooks flagged down a car and posed as someone with car trouble who needed a ride to McDonald’s. Hardy indicated that this account of events was confirmed on Thursday evening during an interview with the unsuspecting driver who gave Brooks the ride.
Brooks was out on bond for charges related to a shooting at the Travel Inn in Lebanon last month. However, Hardy said that since then, Brooks had picked up another active warrant for theft, so when the K9 officer spotted him on Thursday, they attempted a pull over.
Although he initially appeared to be complying with the officer’s attempted stop, Hardy said that Brooks ultimately “rolled through the Mapco gas station by the intersection of South Hartmann Drive and Leeville Pike, before making a left turn on Hartmann Drive and entering Leeville Pike.”
Since Brooks was observed driving erratically, Hardy said that the officer pulled over, got on their radio and notified their supervisor that they were disengaging from the pursuit. Calling off the pursuit was in line with department policy.
“Our officer recognized the time of day, traffic volume, wet road conditions, and nearby school,” Hardy said. “All of those factors played into the decision to disengage.”
Through traffic on Leeville Pike was obstructed for more than two hours while Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted an investigation of the scene. It officially reopened at approximately 6:30 p.m.
As of the Democrat’s Friday deadline, Brooks remained at large.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Lebanon Police Department.
