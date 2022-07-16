Interested parties can bid on several parcels of land in Wilson County that are currently under tax delinquency in a sale next month.
Bob Rochelle of Rochelle, McCullough and Aulds indicated on Thursday that the first sale the county will have in six years is almost unjustifiable, given how few parcels are in delinquency.
“Wilson County and its cities do a good job collecting delinquent taxes,” Rochelle said. “It has taken us a while to get enough parcels together to justify having a sale.”
It’s the first tax sale in the county since 2016. Rochelle indicated that they canceled a 2020 sale due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rochelle represents Mt. Juliet, Watertown, Lebanon and Wilson County in the back property taxes collection process. As of this writing, 13 parcels are going up for sale across all four entities. That number could still come down.
When Rochelle started the process eight months ago, he worked with 41 parcels, whose owners were behind on their taxes. According to the back tax attorney, whittling down the list is relatively standard.
“There may be parcels paid before the sale date,” Rochelle said. “Of course, they will be dropped from the sale. Prospective purchasers should make their own inquiry into the state of the title and condition of each parcel (before coming to the sale on Aug. 6).”
Property owners are not permitted to pay back taxes for a particular year through an installment plan. However, Rochelle mentioned that if a property owner owed taxes for multiple years, like 2019 and 2020 but could only pay the taxes from 2019, the city or county might grant them extra time to pay back 2020.
As Rochelle explained, the desired outcome is for the property owner to pay the taxes.
“We emphasize collecting the tax,” Rochelle said. “Our goal is not to sell people’s property. We only sell their property when we are satisfied they aren’t going to pay the taxes unless we sell the property. As you build a reputation that you will have a tax sale if taxes aren’t paid, that improves current collections.”
Rochelle indicated that in recent years, he’s seen fewer delinquencies carry to a tax sale.
“One interesting thing was when people got their stimulus checks, a lot of them used it to pay their taxes,” Rochelle said.
Rochelle mentioned that many of the parcels are under a title problem. He provided one example of how that might look.
“Let’s say daddy bought the property in 1945,” Rochelle said. “Then, he died in 1965. A child stayed there and paid the taxes, but it remained in the father’s name. If the father had more than one child, the title got split. By the time the child that was living there died, maybe some of the brothers and sisters had died too. Well, you have so many heirs that have to be contacted that an agreement couldn’t be reached. We would have to sell the property to unify the title.”
Tax delinquency is not a significant issue in Wilson County. There are approximately 68,000 parcels of real property as of April of 2021. The 13 up for sale represent .019% of the total parcels in the county.
Rochelle issued an advisory to anyone considering bidding on the properties at the tax sale, calling it a buyer beware sale, where the buyer assumes more risk than buying from an individual or through a licensed realtor.
A complete list of the properties is available in the classified listing of the Lebanon Democrat.
