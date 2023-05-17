A building in the Charlie’s Place development in Mt. Juliet has been dedicated to long-time Mt. Juliet resident and country music artist Tracy Lawrence.
The building dedicated to Lawrence is the home of a Dunkin’ and a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice location, at 2234 North Mt. Juliet Rd.
“When we started this development, I wanted it to be more than just a place here people can go and have some food,” Sellars Funeral Home owner and Charlie’s Place developer Judd Sellars said. “I wanted it to be something (where) folks out of Nashville could come out and honor some our patriots that we have here in Wilson County. I was thinking who lives in Mt. Juliet — or lives in Wilson County — that we can honor at our site. It was Charlie Daniels, Tracy Lawrence and Darryl Worley.”
Lawrence, 55, has lived in Mt. Juliet since the early 1990s.
“Since the early 90s, I’ve been a part of this community and watched it grow and watched it change over 30 years,” Lawrence said. “I love this little area. When I was originally looking to buy my first house after I started my career in the early 90s, I looked in Hendersonville. I looked in West Nashville. I looked at a many different areas around town and settled here just because I loved the small-town feel of it.
“I’ve just really enjoyed raising my family here. It’s been a wonderful place to live. I can’t imagine living anywhere else.”
Lawrence — who was the winner of the Academy of Country Music’s top new male vocalist award in 1993 — has immersed himself in the community.
“I’ve done tons of charity shows here,” Lawrence said. “I’ve done a lot of stuff with the firemen and local fire department. I’ve been involved in many church organizations. We did a lot of food drives and have just been very active here for a long time. Between (that and) our Mission Possible stuff that we’ve been doing for 18 years, we feed a lot of the homeless, not only just in Mt. Juliet, but in the greater Nashville area and also up into Lebanon.”
Since moving to Mt. Juliet, Lawrence — who produced such No. 1 hits as “Sticks and Stones,” “Alibis” and “Find Out Who You’re Friends Are” — has watched first-hand as the city has evolved.
“When I first moved here in the 90s, Mount Juliet Road was just a two lane road with a turning lane in the middle of it,” Lawrence said. “Highway 109 was a two lane road all the way into Gallatin.”
Lawrence is currently on tour, with six more performances scheduled before the end of May.
