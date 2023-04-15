Not being an athlete, I’ve spent most of my life sitting on the bleachers.
When I was younger, I remember attending my brother’s soccer games. And it went something like this … we’d walk in. Dad would pay for mom and I. Mom would find her spot on the bleachers. Dad and I would sit three rows behind her. The game would start, which meant, within minutes, so would my mother.
She would be up and down in her seat all through the game, screaming at the referees, the other players, our players … and then would come the most mortifying part ... she’d act out how they should be kicking the ball.
“Come on Gerry, kick the ball” (insert picture of 40-something-year-old mother in 1990s mom jeans, pretending to kick an invisible ball).
Then, she’d shout out inspiring words such as, “What is wrong with you boys today? Can’t you see we are losing?”
It was a complete nightmare.
The best part was watching my dad. He would act as if he didn’t know her. When other parents would argue with her because of the outrageous things she was saying, he’d just keep watching the game.
“Dad, make her stop,” I’d whisper, not wanting the mob to know we were with her.
He’d replaying while looking straight ahead, “No, she can handle it.”
And like all teenagers, I promised myself I would never be like my mother ... ever.
So, I was shocked and dismayed over Easter lunch when the topic of “those mothers” (now known as Karens) came up. My husband and all three kids started talking about me, as if I had been a Karen.
“Are you insane? I didn’t act like that,” I said.
All three rolled their eyes in unison, and their father let out an actual scoff.
They said, “You were the worst at all our games. And you aren’t even athletic but always told us how to play. ‘Be aggressive’ was your favorite thing to scream out. I can still hear your screams from the bleachers in my head now” (insert picture of 50-year-old mother that looks nowhere near 50, aghast that I had become my mother).
Later, after all the kids had gone home, and I was still reeling from the fact I apparently was a Karen and never knew it, I confronted my husband, like a Karen does.
“If I was so bad, why did you sit by me all those years and never say anything,” I asked.
He replied, “I didn’t say you were bad. We just said you were a Karen. It was a win-win for me. You know, like good cop, bad cop. You were just the bad cop, the one no one likes but gets the job done.”
And now, I finally understood my father’s silence and his blank stare ahead.
My mom may have been the Karen, but dad was the maestro.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
