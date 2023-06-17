The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We conclude the series of profiles with a glance at Karissa Oldham, an instructor for adult education at Barry Tatum Academy …
Name ... Karissa Oldham
School … Barry Tatum Academy-Adult Education
Age … 49
What grade/subject do you teach? All subjects necessary to achieve a high school equivalency diploma
How long have you been in education? 25 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 3.5 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Trousdale County Elementary, Rucker-Stewart Middle School, Westmoreland Elementary
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? My mother was an Indonesian immigrant and went through the American school system when she was a youth. I have been fortunate enough to teach ESL to adults who have had the same difficulties.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Kayak, hike, board and card games, pickleball
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I am fortunate to teach students who needed something other than traditional education. I have the flexibility to help students at alternate times and settings.
How would you describe your teaching style? It’s pliable. If at first we don’t succeed, we will keep trying until we do. It is not about my teaching. It is more about the student’s style of learning.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? My class size is smaller than a traditional setting. Students work directly on the skill and subject matter that is needed to succeed. I provide tools, and we work together to see where we can be the most successful. It’s really about finding our footing together. Teaching is not about the teacher … it’s about the student. Once I can get them to trust me, then we can work together to find understanding.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Every day … my students are students who didn’t have the opportunity or didn’t thrive in the traditional setting. Every one of my students have a story. They are complex. Every day, we conference … we evaluate … we course correct to ensure we are on the right path. One size does not fit all … not here.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? I get to have personal connections with each of the students. I am fortunate to work with students who have been at the bottom — working through rehab, corrections, bad choices, terrible family situations, homeless and hungry, or socially uncomfortable. I get to be God’s hands and feet, not that you can’t be in a traditional setting, but those students hide well. In addition, traditional teachers need to get everyone to the same destination, which can limit how long you can stay on the subject matter. At adult education, I am here as long as the students are. I can see you to the end. If you want it and are willing to put in the time and effort, you will get it.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I didn’t. I wanted to be a student counselor. At the time, I was told I had to teach first. Then, I realized I could counsel and teach.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s seeing those who were told they couldn’t, wouldn’t or ever succeed walk across the stage.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s seeing students give up on themselves right before the breakthrough.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? Yes, I had lines in the sand. I was hard-core. I thought bending to the needs of students meant bending standards. I now know that not everyone finishes the race at the same pace.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? I think that the desire as educators to prepare the next generation is the same. It’s the processes we use to achieve those goals that have evolved.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? Track students (who transfer schools frequently or leave traditional school setting) for a longer period of time. If students are in school, we can ensure their safety. When families drop off the grid, there is no way of knowing what they need or how to serve them.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? It’s Ron Moreland, my first principal. He spoke truth and life over my career. He was gentle and kind, all the while pouring into my growth as a teacher and young mother. Sandy Anderson called me home to adult education and is a natural cheerleader. She encouraged me to try ESL (English as a second language) and corrections teaching, and I have found a love for both. Mrs. Sandy Anderson provides opportunities for expanding the breadth of opportunities to reach the underserved.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? The first time I taught in jail, I was scared to death. My first student had devil horns tattooed on his skull. I was so out of my comfort zone. He taught me that good people make poor choices that can follow them for a lifetime, despite, the fact that change can occur. That semester, he graduated and was released from jail. He was a keynote speaker.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? You made a difference to me.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? In life, I want to be remembered as a Christ-lover, quick with a smile and a hug, caring enough to encourage people to move beyond their current struggle … “There is more to do and it must begin with me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.