For beginning gardeners, onions are one of the easiest things to start with.
There are a few diseases and insects that can affect them, but they’re not that common. I’ve grown onions for quite a few years and rarely have any issues with growing them.
The key to success is planting them at the correct time in Tennessee. The last week of February and the beginning of March is the ideal time to plant onion sets in Tennessee. It seems like a crazy time to plant, but they prefer cooler temperatures.
Seed, sets, and bulbs are the three main ways to start onions. I prefer the sets or small bulbs, because they are easier to plant. If you are direct seeding onions, then you will have to compete with weeds. Start those seedlings inside for a few weeks and then transplant them outside. That is the best way if you are trying to focus on a particular cultivar.
There are three main types of onions, and it’s based upon day length. In Tennessee, we seem to have better luck with the short-day or intermediate-day onions. Long-day onions seem to grow better in more northern regions, but they usually have the longest storage potential. We can grow long-day, but sometimes, they may not bulb up to their full size.
If you are experimenting with growing onions for the first time, be sure and plant a few different ones to see which ones you prefer. For intermediate-day onions, try Candy, Red Candy, or Super Star. Good selections of short-day cultivars to try would be Texas Early White, White Bermuda, or Red Creole.
Onions will take around 100 days from planting to form a mature bulb. I always plant mine a little tight and pull every other one for green onions throughout the growing season. Space them between 3 and 5 inches apart or space them 2 inches apart and pull every other one for green onions.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.