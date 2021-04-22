BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Tobi Oniyide was voted Mid-South Conference Track Athlete of the Week on Monday for his stellar performance in the Tiger Paw Invitational.
Oniyide placed first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.67. He was also a part of the men’s 4x100 meter relay that placed first with a time of 41.95. He continued to dominate the track as he placed second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 21.97. Due to his performance of the 100 Meter and the 4x100 he qualified for nationals with NAIA “B’ Standards.
His performance helped the Phoenix place first in the Tiger Paw Invitational out of eight teams. This is Oniyide second Player of the Week honors.
The Phoenix are set to head to Williamsburg, Ky., to compete at the Mid-South Conference Championships on Apr. 25-26.
