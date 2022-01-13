An already blustery weekend took a swan dive into chaos for a Mt. Juliet family late Saturday night when a fire broke out in their home. Within seconds, the house was lost to the inferno.
Now that family, the Dixons, faces a tough task of picking up the pieces. Thanks to all the support, Steven Dixon thinks they’re going to be alright after all, something he could not imagine only 72 hours before as he watched his home disappear into the night.
“The generosity of this community has been amazing,” said Dixon. “I have never experienced anything like this. I have heard about it, but to actually be the ones who are the recipients of this generosity, love and prayer and the community coming together, I am amazed.
“My story just goes to show that there are good people out there. If we pull together and help each other out, bad things can become good things.”
Saturday night was not unlike most Saturday nights as Dixon and his wife, Kelly Jo, prepped for bed. He was coming in from the front porch when he first noticed the smoke. Kelly Jo was in the living room, and a third resident of the home, a roommate named Carlos, was upstairs.
He immediately began inspecting the house for the source of smoke. Seeking out the presumed fire, he opened a doorway at the end of the hall. Inside he saw what he could only describe as a “volcano.”
“I could see a hole in the floor and a white flame,” Dixon said. “All of a sudden, I was hit by a blast.”
Flames from the room burned his face after he opened the door, but Dixon said in retrospect that it was minor compared to what could have been, thanks to a gift from a friendly veteran.
While Dixon didn’t have time to save anything from his home, he had on the veteran’s old flight jacket when the fire started.
“I was wearing it that night,” Dixon said. “I think when I opened this door, if I didn’t have this on, I might have gone up in flames.”
A panicked scramble out of the home ensued.
“It’s not like we thought, ‘Oh well, let’s grab this or this,’ ” Dixon said. “We only got out with what we had on.”
The Dixons watched as Wilson County Emergency Management Agency firefighters worked diligently to douse the flames, fully aware that it would be a total loss.
“Everything was chaos,” Dixon said. “We didn’t know what we were going to do, other than sit there with all the dogs with a rope from the fire department ... wife out in slippers. I’m in a t-shirt.
“We felt so helpless.”
According to accuweather.com, temperatures in Mt. Juliet reached as low as the teens that night. Dixon mentioned that he sustained mild hypothermia, in addition to signs of smoke inhalation and minor burns to the face.
“Fire department and paramedics suggested I go to the hospital, but I couldn’t leave my family behind here in the rain,” Dixon said.
That family includes the dog owners’ 6 rescues.
On Tuesday, Dixon and his wife were celebrating. Almost 72 hours after the fire began that took their home, the entire cast was finally reunited. Amid the mayhem of that night, one of the dogs, a German Shepherd named Athena, had made it out of the house unharmed but ran off.
Unable to begin processing the road ahead until they were all together again, Dixon spent the last three days trying to corral the lost dog.
“My wife has cried every night ... no sleep,” Dixon said. “She’s been so worried about that pup.”
Dixon did some research over the following days about how animals respond after a traumatic experience. He read that standoffishness can be a fight or flight response. He enlisted Wilson County Animal Control to help contain the dog, and it provided some equipment. That was on the third day. Whatever jitters were afflicting the animal seemed to have eased by that time, and Dixon said that they were able to get Athena back without having to use the trap.
It turned out that Athena had been staying on the porch of a neighbor’s unoccupied home.
In addition to helping look for the lost dog, neighbors, local churches and just individuals had been chipping in to offer support. As of Wednesday, a GoFundMe page had raised more than $10,000.
Dixon said that you don’t realize all the little things you have until you literally lose it all, so he’s grateful for the clothes and common household items that have been donated.
“I’ve had people I don’t even know come to offer help,” Dixon said.
Dixon owns Tidy Dog Pet Supply and Salon in Donelson. Like a lot of small businesses, his salon had been struggling during the pandemic.
“It’s been tough trying to keep it going,” Dixon said.
Now that many expenses await on the horizon, he knows that he has to keep what revenue coming in that he can. Thanks to the help that he’s received, he’s confident he can keep focusing on the business, where he is currently the only groomer.
One question about their future has already been answered.
“We want to rebuild on the property ... we do,” Dixon said. “We love the community, especially after this. I mean, look at the neighbors we have. When they found out what happened, they all pulled together like a big family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.