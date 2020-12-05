Ooltewah’s Moore signs with Cumberland softball

Cumberland University softball coach Heather Stanfill announced the signing of Ooltewah native Anna Lee Moore to scholarship papers this week for the 2021-22 academic year.
Moore was a four-year letterwinner in softball and a three year letterwinner in volleyball at Ooltewah High School. During her time there, she was awarded the 2020 all academic for the softball team, and volleyball co-captain her senior year.
She is the daughter of Rusty and Christy Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.