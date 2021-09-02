Arthur L. Tepper, 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Born in 1935 in Brooklyn, NY, Art was an avid baseball player and a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. He played baseball and graduated from Columbia University before joining the Navy in 1956 where he served in Naval Intelligence on a submarine in Occupied Japan. After leaving the service he went on to study at St. John’s University where he earned his law degree. He practiced as a lawyer in New York and Florida and was distinguished by the Florida State Bar in 2014 for 50 years of service.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Max and Rose (Katz). He is survived by his wife Patricia (Prenezio); sister Lola Rosenthal; children, Brian Tepper, daughter-in-law Lisa, Angela Combs, son-in-law Paul R. Combs, and Crist Finn; grandchildren, Harrison (Max) and Jasmine Tepper, Paul H. Dennis, and Eleanor and Anna Combs; and beloved niece Cindy Rosenthal and nephew Jim Rosenthal.
A private military family service will be held at Sellars Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Nashville Humane Society.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends in Sarasota, Florida.
Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
