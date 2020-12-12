The holiday season is upon us, and with that comes various gatherings and holiday celebrations with family and friends. It is no recent news that this year is very different from last year, especially when it comes to planning holiday celebrations. Despite the declaration of a countywide mask mandate and other efforts to slow the spread, our county COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Thus, it is with the health of our citizens in mind that I am writing this letter.
As you engage in both new and old holiday traditions, I ask that you remember to make responsible decisions and use preventative measures that slow the spread of COVID-19. These measures include all of the actions you have heard time and time again: wash your hands frequently, practice social distancing, wear a mask when social distancing is difficult to maintain, and stay home when sick unless seeking medical care. As the pandemic persists, it is easy to become lax in our day-to-day activities and not take the proper precautions. As we anxiously await the arrival of a vaccine, it is important that each of us remain vigilant and share in the responsibility of protecting one another. Earlier this year, I watched in awe as our county came together and supported one another through the devastation of the March 3rd tornado. I challenge you to support each other once again as we endure the pandemic. Together, we are stronger.
Our county is working diligently with competent health care and law enforcement partners for a healthy community. My office staff update Wilson County’s COVID-19 data dashboard on our website each Monday-Friday to ensure that our community is an informed community. Stay up-to-date on COVID-19 by visiting www.wilsoncountytn.gov or https://www.tn.gov/health.
My office staff and I have made the decision not to host our annual Christmas Open House this year in order to uphold safety guidelines. However, we wish everyone all the cheer and joy that each holiday season brings, and we hope that we may gather again next year. I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
