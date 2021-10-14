On Saturday, Aug. 21 the town of Waverly and many nearby areas were devastated by a flood that claimed 20 lives and millions of dollars in property damage.
The event happened as the result of a record 24-hour rainfall that poured as much as 10 inches on Waverly and more than 17 inches just a few miles away upstream on Trace Creek in McEwen.
Homes were destroyed along with storefronts and local businesses. School facilities were lost. Vehicles were tumbled by flood waters and dozens washed downstream. Bridges were gone and pavement was separated from roadbeds leaving impassable gaps in routes around the city and county.
This small community west of Nashville was suffering, struggling, and crying for help from the havoc it had sustained.
Among those to first answer its call was The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
We too in Wilson County know about The Community Foundation as it was among the first here to provide assistance when tornadoes ripped through our county on March 3, 2020.
You may recall that at that time Lebanon businessman Bob Black, who was chairman of The Community Foundation of Wilson County, took a lead role in orchestrating a virtual command center at his Capitol Theater and aided significantly in helping to organize nonprofits, government services, and hundreds of volunteers to help those in our community who had suffered losses.
The Community Foundation in our community and across Middle Tennessee remains viable and ready to provide aid when devastating events occur because of the many generous contributions received from local individuals and area businesses.
This was the case in 2020 when tornadoes crippled Wilson County and again recently when flood waters ravaged Humphreys County.
As current chairman of The Community Foundation of Wilson County, I want to thank those who have made contributions to The Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.
I can assure you that your dollars have been spent wisely, that many have been served by your contributions, and that much of this good work would not have been possible without your commitment and that of thousands of other Middle Tennesseans.
To learn more about The Community Foundation, the causes supported, and how to create a fund or make a contribution, I urge you to visit CFMT.org.
John B. Bryan is chairman of The Community Foundation of Wilson County.
