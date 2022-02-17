County should give priority to staffing WEMA
I do not know how many citizens of Wilson County know that our starting firefighters make $2 per hour less than a new hire at Amazon.
A warehouse worker makes more money than someone who is capable of saving me or my home.
At Amazon the employees have only three or four certificates that they need — one to drive a truck, one to drive a van and one to safely drive a tow motor.
Where our firefighters have a number of certificates, some having about 20 to 30 certificates that have to be renewed every couple of years.
Also, I bet that most of the residents of Wilson County do not realize that all of our firefighters are EMTs or paramedics.
Men and women with enough education to have not only a bachelor’s degree but a master’s degree in saving their property and life.
One other piece of information that most residents of the county may not know is that we are short staffed by about one-third of the number of firefighters, EMTs, paramedics needed in the county today. That’s almost one entire shift. So be careful on which day your house catches fire or you have a heart attack.
Nashville and some of the surrounding counties are paying more money than Wilson County for fire protection, EMTs and paramedics. Now, what are our county commissioners doing about this? Giving tax breaks to large industries coming to Wilson County and overlooking the people who are protecting those businesses and our lives and homes.
So, county commissioners in the next election, when the questions of how are you protecting your citizens comes up, and it will, what is your answer going to be? Do we have enough trained people to protect the residents and businesses in the county? The answer should not be “but look at the number of businesses we have (given tax breaks to) brought to Wilson County”.
We are located in an area that 60% of the population of the United States is within 600 miles of Wilson County, a day’s drive. No wonder we are becoming a distribution hub for the country. So, commissioners, sell Wilson County on that fact and not give away our protection in tax breaks.
David Thompson
Lebanon
