Now that Gov. Bill Lee has issued an order requiring Tennesseans to stay at home except for “essential” reasons, the question is how serious will everyone take it.
In making the announcement Thursday, Lee said cellphone tracking and other data indicated Tennesseans were not heeding his call for us to voluntarily stay at home. In fact, mobility was increasing. This despite the steadily and rapidly rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. This despite the various stories of spring-breakers or funeral-goers or meeting attendees being stricken in large numbers. This despite the overwhelming scientific consensus that social distancing orders help “flatten the curve.”
Many say Lee was late to the mandatory side of the fence. As someone who is new to Tennessee politics and was not here for the last gubernatorial campaign, I have to say I’ve been impressed with Lee’s public handling of the crisis so far. I’ve been watching his daily news conferences, and he comes across as thoughtful, sincere, transparent and genuine.
He has spoken frequently of his discernment in deciding how to proceed, of his wide range of sources of information, from fellow governors to medical experts here in Tennessee and across the nation. There is no doubt in my mind that he has not made any decision lightly. Only history will tell whether he has been right, just as history will judge the actions of every leader in the world.
But that is in the future. Today we must all decide how seriously we are going to take this threat and Lee’s order. As of this writing Friday morning, there are 65 COVID-19 cases in Wilson County. I expect that by 2 p.m. Saturday when most will have read or be reading this, it will be much higher. Obviously I’m no scientist, and my opinion carries no greater weight than any other layperson’s, but I’m taking Lee’s order to heart.
My parents are in their 80s and live in the middle of nowhere in South Texas. The nearest town is 10 miles from their home and its population is only 2,000. My dad’s routine every morning is to drive that 10 miles to buy the San Antonio newspaper. He then returns to town later in the day to get his mail from the post office. Then there are the trips to the grocery store, the pharmacy, the hardware store, etc.
Wednesday, a COVID-19 case was discovered in the county. That afternoon, the county judge (Texas equivalent to county mayor) and the mayors of the county’s two towns issued a stay-at-home order. I came across this information Wednesday evening when I happened upon a map on the New York Times’ website that allows you to check any county in the nation for COVID-19 cases. That led me to the local weekly newspaper’s website, where I found the order.
Being the dutiful son, I called my parents to ask them how they were coping. First, they hadn’t heard of the order. Second, my dad said he had no plans to change his routine. After 20 minutes of me citing statistics, facts about how the virus is transmitted, mortality rates among people in his age group and some strong language, I finally got through to him. He called last night to say that he got a digital subscription to the newspaper, he will get his mail once a week, and the equivalent of a Kroger in the next county will accept online orders for groceries and deliver them to your vehicle.
I think that’s the attitude we all need to take. Stay at home unless you need food or medicine or you need to work in an essential business.
These are the facts: The virus spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person exhales, coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain viable on hard surfaces, such as plastic or metal, for up to 72 hours. Most alarmingly, it appears people can have the disease without showing symptoms and still be contagious.
Let’s follow the governor’s order, flatten the curve, get through this and begin the work of rebuilding.
Mike Alexieff is editor and publisher of the Lebanon Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.