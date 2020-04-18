On Sunday, a homeless friend texted that he was hungry. It broke my heart. He worked in construction in February, moving steadily toward housing. Now housing is off his radar, as he scrambles to find food. Our phone rings daily with people experiencing needs like never before.
What can we offer when there is so much need?
The church of Wilson County has much to offer, starting with HOPE. In John 20, Jesus offered hope during Mary’s grief … and hope during the disciples’ fear … and hope during Thomas’ doubts. We can offer hope because Jesus shows that crises are never final.
Hope might be the most significant gift we can offer. I ask each caller, “What happened with you when the tornado hit on March 3?” The story spills out, usually with tears. They are grateful that someone cares enough to listen. Sometimes Compassionate Hands has funds for hotel or food or car repairs. We can always offer hope — kind words, encouragement, and resources.
Our theme for 2020 — Hope. Restore. Renew.
Hope. Restore. Renew. For people experiencing homelessness
We serve to-go meals at Spain House on Friday nights (call Shelia Weathers to help — 615-426-5758). We also offer bikes, tents, toiletries, clothes and work boots. A local student donated sunscreen and sunglasses to share. That gives me hope!
We are helping with rides to medical appointments and with prescriptions.
Thanks to a $5K grant, we can provide support for unhoused neighbors affected by the tornado.
We continue to pray for the day we can end homelessness in Wilson County. This winter we helped 18 shelter guests move into housing. We are adding initiatives to support the dream — medical and mental health services and partnerships with new churches and agencies. And yes, December shelters might look different with new safety measures.
Hope. Restore. Renew. For storm victims
The mission of Compassionate Hands is to equip the church to serve neighbors in need. That started with shelters in December 2013, and it doubled with storms in March 2020.
Thanks to a generous grant from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, we have $25,000 to help storm victims.
We are adding part-time staff to make sure those funds get to the people with the greatest needs. Please pray for these efforts.
We are looking for Wilson County churches to walk with storm victims through the next year. Please reply if you want to learn more.
And how is the ministry holding up?
Compassionate Hands is financially sound. Donations have dropped and we understand.
Thanks to generous donors and a wise board, we started the year with six months of savings. Plus it looks like we are eligible for two months of salary from the SBA’s Payroll Protection Program.
We are grateful to Demos’ Restaurant and PDK Southern Pantry for the amazing gift of $5,000 raised through the Community Coins fundraiser in March. Please repay their kindness by ordering their amazing chicken soup online.
We will participate in the Big Payback. Give $10 at 6 p.m. on May 6. Stay tuned for details.
