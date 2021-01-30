In a tough year, thanks LSSD, and parents, too
I as a parent of a third grader at Castle Heights Elementary wanted to reach out to the community today, to express the thanks I have for our educational leaders.
We have been at Castle Heights for three years plus kindergarten now. While the year 2020 has been like trying to catch an always elusive dream, our teachers should be commended.
I have sat in with the distance and hybrid learning almost daily. While it definitely poses challenges to both student and teacher, Ms. Stacey Pruitt, Ms. Erica Chick and Principal Michael Pigg have done a great job with what they have been given this year.
Tornadoes last March, COVID-19 and still managing to feed those children that might not otherwise eat. To the parents who have taken on the role of teacher, caretaker, moneymaker and spiritual guider, God bless you — no one ever said being a parent was easy.
In the end, the foundation that we set for our children allows for dynamic growth in the future. I want all of the teachers and administrators of LSSD to know what a great job they are doing. They have most likely a job no one else wants at this time period. Thank you for giving to our children.
Michael Sager
Lebanon
