Ms. Janice Bowman (Catwoman) passed away on Aug. 26, 2021 at St. Thomas Midtown.
She is survived by a loving family: Daughter, Sandy Bowman; grandchildren, Deloris, BJ and William; brothers, Lawrence Jr. and Sylvester Bowman; sister, Lois ( Ben) Dillard; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; devoted nieces, Keisha Bowman and Nicole Corder; and devoted friends, J.K. Yarboro, Jr. and Jackie Rhodes.
Family visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 with funeral to follow at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Bishop Belita McMurry Fite will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Bellwood Cemetery.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
