Services for Mrs. Kellar-Howard, 88, will be Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Deliverance Church, Brownsville, TN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Bishop Will F. Boyd will serve as Eulogist. Interment will be Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Kellar-Howard passed away on Aug. 27, 2021 at her residence. She is survived by a host of loving siblings, family,
and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117
