Lebanon police at their best
Yesterday (Sept. 24th), my wife in the course of her day received above and beyond help from two of our finest, Lebanon Police Officers Brandon Harbaugh and Nolan Gray. You can count on one hand the times I have been driven to write, "exceptional letters of appreciation."
We as the public are quick to spot anything an officer does that we think is wrong, such as getting that ticket for going over the speed limit (I know I have gotten upset). Even with me being in the wrong I quickly judge their actions. Heck, they just want us to slow down, drive safely and obey traffic laws. We as the public take for granted they are there for us and are there to protect us every hour of every day.
Back to these great Lebanon officers. My wife and I have gotten older and while I still work an outside job she takes care of our small farm and the animals on it. Yesterday, she had to go to the co-op for feed. With us being on a limited income we had a friend donate us several barrels of some loose corn for our animals. My wife Sandi had one more stop to make and that was at our vet's office to pick medication for our old dog. When she started to pull out into traffic apparently the truck's tailgate was not secured and a barrel of corn spilled on the road.
Getting older sometimes even the smallest things sometimes upsets my wife (part of the aging process I guess). There was corn everywhere and then she saw a police car pull up and started crying. Officers Harbaugh and Gray assured her everything was going to be all right. I still had a couple of shovels in the back of the truck and she told me they started shoveling the corn up and putting it back into the barrel. Through tears she told them they didn't need to help as they were getting their nice clean police uniforms dirty. They told her they wanted to help her and they could wash their uniforms. Well, if that's not above and beyond the call I don't know what is. They saw an older Lebanon citizen in need and helped her. I, as her husband, couldn't come to her aid but our two officers did, to which I am very grateful.
If Officers Harbaugh and Gray are examples of our Lebanon Police Force (which I know they are), Chief Mike Justice has a great force behind him and it shows the kind of leadership he instills in his officers. I come out of this incident more humbled that they helped my wife, calmed her down from crying and showed the compassion we should all have for each other.
I have always respected the hard and dangerous job our police do, but the next time when a Lebanon police officer passes me I will be looking at them in a different light. A bad situation for my wife turned out a positive interaction with our men in blue, whom I am grateful are there for us.
Rick and Sandi Jones
Lebanon
