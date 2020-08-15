LSSD teachers go above and beyond
I want to talk a minute to show huge gratification and appreciation to all of the teachers and principals of the Lebanon Special School District here in Lebanon, TN for spending their spring and a lot of their summers doing everything in their power to still show love and care for our kids and community.
Among other things, when schools were closed and we all were locked in our homes with fear and uncertainty — you took time away from your loved ones, putting yourselves in harm’s way and prepared food and went out in the midst of a deadly and invisible virus without hesitation to deliver it to families in need.
While we were all focused on ourselves and our family, you were focused on doing all you could do to stay in contact with your students to see if there was anything you could do to help them.
Some of you decorated your cars (and some pets), made signs, formed a parade, and took that parade by the homes of children that only months ago were able to run up and hug your leg and are now only able to stand in their yard and wave from a distance. I hope you know how many hearts that parade melted and how many smiles it produced.
Some of you made yard signs, drove to each of your students’ homes and personally placed them in their yards. I hope you can feel from the distance the joy each child had when they first saw them, the warmth of knowing that they are missed and thought of and the pride in knowing that anyone that drives by will know just how special and loved that they are.
Please know it did not go unseen. Your compassion, dedication, love and support was teaching these kids things that you can’t get in a classroom that is forever etched in the minds of each child. They will one day share these memories and what they learned from watching you all sacrifice and spread so much love during a pandemic that snuck up and shocked our nation, spreading illness, death, fear, sadness, division and hopelessness with their children. No one will ever know the amount of people your actions will reach but I’m betting it’s epic.
A special and personal shout out to Mrs. Huttto and Mr. Pigg — you both are absolutely amazing to my kids.
Tina Tribble O’Connell
Lebanon
